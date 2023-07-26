Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against optical retailer National Vision Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal and rest breaks and that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 3:23-cv-01350, Herrera v. National Vision, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 26, 2023, 5:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Herrera

Plaintiffs

Lavi & Ebrahimian, LLP

Prosper Law Group, LLP

defendants

Does 1 to 100, inclusive

National Vision, Inc.

defendant counsels

Glancy Binkow & Goldberg LLP

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches