Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Medwatch, a mobile application that publishes safety alerts for FDA products, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Ravindran Law Firm on behalf of a formerly employed case manager assistant of 6 years who is alleging discrimination based on national origin and ethnicity. The case is 6:23-cv-01038, Herrera v. Medwatch LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 03, 2023, 12:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashlye Herrera

defendants

Medwatch, LLC

defendant counsels

Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches