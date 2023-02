New Suit - Employment

Lyft was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court seeking insurance coverage on behalf of a driver who claims he was injured while working. The lawsuit, brought by attorney Kevin R. Michaels and Klitsas & Vercher, asserts that Lyft has failed to provide coverage for the driver after a passenger had shot him with a firearm and held him captive. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00741, Herrera v. Lyft, Inc.