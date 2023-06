Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Kohl's to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Brock and Gonzales on behalf of a former store manager of 20 years who is alleging disability discrimination. Attorneys for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 8:23-cv-00952, Herrera v. Kohl's Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 31, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Arlene Herrera

defendants

Kohl's Inc.

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination