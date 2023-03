Removed To Federal Court

Baker & Hostetler removed a website accessibility lawsuit against Kohl's on Friday to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Zemel Law, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case is 2:23-cv-01237, Herrera v. Kohl's Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 2:54 PM