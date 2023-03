Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a website accessibility class action against Delta Air Lines to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Zemel Law, alleges that the defendant's website is inaccessible to blind and visually-impaired customers. The case is 2:23-cv-01737, Herrera v. Delta Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 28, 2023, 12:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Herrera

defendants

Delta Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA