Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goldberg Segalla on Friday removed a website accessibility class action against Cohen Fashion Optical LLC to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Zemel Law, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case is 2:23-cv-04048, Herrera v. Cohen Fashion Optical LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 28, 2023, 12:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Herrera

defendants

Cohen Fashion Optical LLC

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA