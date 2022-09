Who Got The Work

Ruth Ann Daniels of Gray Reed & McGraw has entered an appearance for Axiom Solutions LLC in a pending collective employment action. The action was filed July 22 in Texas Southern District Court by The Buenker Law Firm on behalf of individuals employed by defendant as lead installers who were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:22-cv-02443, Herrera v. Axiom Solutions, LLC.

Texas

September 05, 2022, 7:08 AM