Removed To Federal Court

AT&T Inc. on Thursday removed a website accessibility class action to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Zemel Law, contends that the defendant’s website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. AT&T is represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. The case is 2:23-cv-03395, Herrera v. At&T Services, Inc.

Telecommunications

June 22, 2023, 9:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Herrera

defendants

At&T Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA