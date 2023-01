New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Apple was hit with a digital privacy class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan and the Law Office of Paul C. Whalen, accuses Apple of collecting, storing and selling users' private information in violation of the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 and New York state privacy laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00411, Herrera v. Apple Inc.