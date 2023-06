Removed To Federal Court

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart removed an employment class action against Rexnord on Monday to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by the Davtyan Law Firm and Kingsley & Kingsley. The case is 2:23-cv-04398, Hernandez v. Zurn Industries, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 05, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Peter Hernandez

defendants

Zurn Industries, LLC

Rexnord Industries, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination