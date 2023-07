Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wilshire Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ian, was filed by Moises & Gross on behalf of Landy Martinez Hernandez. The case is 2:23-cv-00525, Hernandez v. Wilshire Insurance Co.

Insurance

July 14, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Landy Martinez Hernandez

defendants

Wilshire Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract