Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Grillfire Arundel d/b/a George Martin's Grillfire and Vivo Arundel d/b/a Vivo Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Zipin Amster & Greenberg on behalf of Geovanni Hernandez. The case is 1:23-cv-00100, Hernandez v. Vivo Arundel LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 13, 2023, 5:31 PM