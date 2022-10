Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Todd Pipe & Supply, Todd Pipe Holdings and Morsco Supply to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Bibiyan Law Group and Elyashar Law Firm on behalf of current and former non-exempt employees of the defendants in California. The case is 2:22-cv-07892, Hernandez v. Todd Pipe & Supply, LLC et al.

California

October 29, 2022, 3:53 PM