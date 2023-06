Removed To Federal Court

The Container Store on Monday removed a digital privacy class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, claims that the defendant monitors users' video viewing activity on its website and reports the data to third parties TikTok and ByteDance. The Container Store is represented by Sidley Austin. The case is 2:23-cv-05067, Hernandez v. The Container Store, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 26, 2023, 7:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriella Hernandez

defendants

The Container Store, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sidley Austin

nature of claim: 890/