Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a lawsuit against T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Marlis Park P.C. on behalf of Brandon Hernandez. The case is 2:22-cv-08933, Hernandez v. T-Mobile USA, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

December 09, 2022, 4:55 PM