Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Speedway to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Marc Lopez Law on behalf of Blanca Gonzalez Hernandez. The case is 1:22-cv-01790, Hernandez v. Speedway LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 12, 2022, 11:50 AM