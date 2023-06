Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser and Carr Allison on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Ryder Truck Rental, Amazon and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney John A. Tinney on behalf of Antonio Hernandez. The case is 1:23-cv-00785, Hernandez v. Schaffer et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 15, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Antonio Hernandez

Plaintiffs

John A Tinney, Attorney At Law

defendants

Ryder Truck Rental LLC

Amazon - Atlanta, Georgia

Donell Schaffer

Future Legacy Logistics LLC

Gcmtmm LLC

Tcg Logistics

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

Carr Allison

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision