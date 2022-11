Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Javaherian & Ruszecki on behalf of Julio Hernandez, who claims that a defective Samsung phone burned his car and caused extensive injuries. The case is 2:22-cv-08582, Hernandez v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.