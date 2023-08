New Suit - Personal Injury

Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by McCready, Garcia & Leet on behalf of Diana Hernandez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05163, Hernandez v. Sam's West Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 6:27 PM

Diana Hernandez

Law Office Of Michael P. Mccready P.C.

Sam's West Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims