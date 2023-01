Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lane Powell on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Safeway to Oregon District Court. The complaint, over alleged sexual harassment, was filed by the Law Office of Larry L. Linder on behalf of Alexandrea Hernandez. The case is 6:23-cv-00035, Hernandez v. Safeway Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 07, 2023, 9:15 PM