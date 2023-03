Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PennyMac Loan Services to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Rodriguez & Garza on behalf of Izaic Hernandez. The case is 5:23-cv-00312, Hernandez v. Pennymac Loan Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

March 14, 2023, 12:51 PM