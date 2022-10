Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Octapharma Plasma to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Tavarez Law on behalf of Katherine N. Maldonado Hernandez. The case is 6:22-cv-01832, Hernandez v. Octapharma Plasma, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 06, 2022, 6:08 PM