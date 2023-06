Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowman and Brooke on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Nissan USA to Florida Southern District Court over a car with allegedly defective airbags. The complaint was filed by Antonio S. Gonzalez PA on behalf of the owner of a 2008 Infiniti G37 vehicle. The case is 1:23-cv-22301, Hernandez v. Nissan North America, Inc.

Automotive

June 21, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Cindy Hernandez

defendants

Nissan North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product