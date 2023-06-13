Removed To Federal Court

Michael Kors USA on Tuesday removed a digital privacy class action to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys under the Video Privacy Protection Act, asserts that, whenever a user of MichaelKors.com watches a video, the 'viewing event' is reported to third parties TikTok and its parent ByteDance. The defendant is represented by Kelley Drye & Warren. The case is 2:23-cv-04654, Hernandez v. Michael Kors (USA), Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 13, 2023, 8:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriella Hernandez

defendants

Does

Michael Kors (USA), Inc.

defendant counsels

Kelley Drye & Warren

