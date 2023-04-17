Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Baltimore and certain officers of its police department to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Joseph, Greenwald & Laake and Zirkin & Schmerling Law on behalf of a contractor who claims the police officers used law enforcement resources to intimidate and extort money from him. The case is 1:23-cv-01016, hernandez v. Mayor And City Council Of Baltimore et al.
Maryland
April 17, 2023, 11:57 AM