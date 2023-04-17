Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Baltimore and certain officers of its police department to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Joseph, Greenwald & Laake and Zirkin & Schmerling Law on behalf of a contractor who claims the police officers used law enforcement resources to intimidate and extort money from him. The case is 1:23-cv-01016, hernandez v. Mayor And City Council Of Baltimore et al.

Maryland

April 17, 2023, 11:57 AM

Plaintiffs

luis alfonso torres hernandez

Plaintiffs

Joseph Greenwald Laake

Zirkin And Schmerling Law LLC

defendants

James A. Lloyd

Juan A. Diaz

Manuel J Larbi

Mayor And City Council Of Baltimore

Troy D. Taylor

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

Schlachman, Belsky, Weiner & Davey, PA

Kramon Graham

Baltimore City Department Of Law

Baltimore City Law Department

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation