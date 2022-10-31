Who Got The Work

Karla Del Pozo Garcia of Dentons has entered an appearance for Les Bourgeois Vineyards Inc. in a pending digital accessibility class action. The action, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of Noor A. Saab, contends that the defendant's missouriwine.com website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, is 1:22-cv-07923, Hernandez v. Les Bourgeois Vineyards, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

October 31, 2022, 6:39 AM