Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dorsey & Whitney on Friday removed a privacy class action against Jostens Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Video Privacy Protection Act, was filed by the Pacific Trial Attorneys. The case is 2:23-cv-05227, Hernandez v. Jostens, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 30, 2023, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriela Hernandez

defendants

Jostens, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dorsey & Whitney

nature of claim: 890/