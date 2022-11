Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Transportes Guerrero and Marcos Torres Centevo to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Ezequiel Reyna Jr. on behalf of Mauricio Alegria Hernandez. The case is 7:22-cv-00387, Hernandez v. Jesus Eduardo Guerrero Guerrero d/b/a Transportes Guerrero et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 10, 2022, 1:52 PM