Who Got The Work

C. Charles Townsend and Taylor D. Hennington of Hinshaw & Culbertson have entered appearances for iEnergizer Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed April 21 in Texas Northern District Court by Sulaiman Law Group Ltd. on behalf of Miguel Hernandez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr, is 3:23-cv-00848, Hernandez v. iEnergizer Inc.

Business Services

June 05, 2023, 7:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Miguel Hernandez

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group Ltd

Law Office Of Nayeem N Mohammed

defendants

iEnergizer Inc

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws