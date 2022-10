New Suit - Consumer Class Action

HP Inc. was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over the company's HP Pavilion 15 Series laptops with lithium-ion batteries. The case, brought by the Wright Law Office and Sheehan & Associates, contends that the laptop batteries are defective and subject to premature deterioration. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23482, Hernandez v. HP Inc.