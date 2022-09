Who Got The Work

Joseph E. Mascaro and Peter Sabellico of Morrison Mahoney have entered appearances for Penske Truck Leasing Co. in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed Aug. 11 in Connecticut District Court by attorney Candace V. Fay on behalf of Antonio Hernandez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala, is 3:22-cv-01026, Hernandez v. Herrera et al.

Connecticut

September 26, 2022, 4:19 AM