Who Got The Work

Jennifer B. Courtian and Jack B. Greenhouse of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Fund for the City of New York Inc. and Power of Two NYC Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Dec. 21 in New York Eastern District Court by Nisar Law Group on behalf of Diva Hernandez, who claims she was wrongfully denied a religious exception to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:22-cv-07796, Hernandez v. Fund for the City of New York, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

February 04, 2023, 12:36 PM