Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Forterra Pipe & Precast to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the LeGrant Law Firm on behalf of David Hernandez, who was terminated after an allegedly false positive result on a drug test. The case is 4:22-cv-00319, Hernandez v. Forterra Pipe & Precast LLC.

Iowa

September 22, 2022, 7:50 PM