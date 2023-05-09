Blank Rome partner Martin S. Krezalek has entered an appearance for clothing retailer For Love & Lemons LLC in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed March 24 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of Noor A. Saab, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:23-cv-02509, Hernandez v. For Love and Lemons, LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 09, 2023, 5:35 AM