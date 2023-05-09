Who Got The Work

Blank Rome partner Martin S. Krezalek has entered an appearance for clothing retailer For Love & Lemons LLC in a pending website accessibility class action. The case, filed March 24 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of Noor A. Saab, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:23-cv-02509, Hernandez v. For Love and Lemons, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2023, 5:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Janelys Hernandez

Janelys Hernandez

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Noor A. Saab

defendants

For Love and Lemons, LLC

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA