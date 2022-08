New Suit - Class Action

Flagstar Bancorp was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Zimmerman Reed; Barnow and Associates; Barrack, Rodos & Bacine and Emerson Firm, centers on a 2021 cyberattack that impacted the personal information of more than 1.5 million customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-11887, Hernandez v. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 13, 2022, 1:06 PM