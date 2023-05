New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Dine Brands Global, the parent company of Applebee's and IHOP brand restaurants, was hit with a digital privacy class action Monday in California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of IHOP website visitors whose viewing information was allegedly shared with third party ByteDance in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. The case is 3:23-cv-00786, Hernandez v. Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 01, 2023, 3:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriella Hernandez

Plaintiffs

Pacific Trial Attorneys

defendants

Dine Brands Global, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/