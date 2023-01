Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment class action against Dairy Farmers of America to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by Steffans Legal and Sommers Schwartz, seeks compensation for time spent putting on and removing rubber gloves, work boots and other personal protective equipment. The case is 1:23-cv-10139, Hernandez v. DFA Dairy Brands Ice Cream LLC.

Agriculture

January 20, 2023, 7:00 PM