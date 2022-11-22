Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell on Monday removed an employment class action against Delta Star Inc., a power transformer manufacturer, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Justice Law Corporation, claims that the defendant failed to provide current or former non-exempt employees with off duty meal breaks, rest periods, complete and accurate wage statements and did not compensate the plaintiffs for overtime hours worked. The case is 3:22-cv-07354, Hernandez v. Delta Star, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 22, 2022, 8:47 AM