Removed To Federal Court

Chewy, an online pet food and pet products seller, removed a digital privacy class action to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of encouraging customers to use its website in order to monitor their video viewing habits on behalf of third party Google. Chewy is represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The case is 2:23-cv-05620, Hernandez v. Chewy, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 12, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriela Hernandez

defendants

Chewy, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 890/