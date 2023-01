New Suit

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, and Parque Y Aventura LA Vinata SA De CV were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Holzberg Legal on behalf of Vanessa Hernandez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20316, Hernandez v. Carnival Corporation et al.