New Suit - Privacy Class Action

International cruise line Carnival was hit with a digital privacy class action Friday in Maryland District Court. The complaint accuses the defendant of using session-replay software to intercept and record user activity on the company's website in violation of the Maryland Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act. The complaint was filed by Hausfeld; Lynch Carpenter; and Freed Kanner London & Millen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00520, Hernandez v. Carnival Corporation.