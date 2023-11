Who Got The Work

Gray Reed & McGraw partner Ruth A. Daniels has entered an appearance for Cody Cadjew and Onsite Oilfield Service in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed Sept. 21 in Texas Western District Court by Borsellino P.C., accuses the defendants of failing to pay overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Counts, is 7:23-cv-00148, Hernandez v. Cadjew et al.

Energy

November 06, 2023, 12:39 PM

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations