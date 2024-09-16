Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partner Duvol M. Thompson has entered an appearance for Bob's Discount Furniture in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed July 31 in New York Eastern District Court by Stein Saks PLLC, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Marcia M. Henry, is 1:24-cv-05348, Hernandez v. Bobs Discount Furniture, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2024, 6:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Hernandez

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

Defendants

Bob's Discount Furniture, LLC

Bob's Furniture Discount, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA