Holland & Knight partner Duvol M. Thompson has entered an appearance for Bob's Discount Furniture in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed July 31 in New York Eastern District Court by Stein Saks PLLC, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Marcia M. Henry, is 1:24-cv-05348, Hernandez v. Bobs Discount Furniture, LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
September 16, 2024, 6:54 AM