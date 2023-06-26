Removed To Federal Court

Ashley Global Retail LLC on Monday removed a privacy class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of violating Video Protection Privacy Act by implementing a TikTok tracking pixel that provides individuals' browser information of Ashley customers to TikTok which sells the information to third parties. Ashley Global is represented by Norton Rose Fulbright. The case is 2:23-cv-05066, Hernandez v. Ashley Global Retail LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 26, 2023, 7:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriella Hernandez

defendants

Ashley Global Retail, LLC

defendant counsels

Norton Rose Fulbright

nature of claim: 890/