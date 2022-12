Removed To Federal Court

Arthur J. Gallagher and Pronto Auto Insurance Services on Friday removed an employment class action to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Melmed Law Group, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The defendants are represented by Winston & Strawn. The case is 3:22-cv-01910, Hernandez v. Arthur J. Gallagher Service Company, LLC et al.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 8:59 PM