Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Payne & Fears on Friday removed a lawsuit against ABM Industries, a facility services company, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Liberation Law Group on behalf of Vicente Hernandez, asserts claims for age discrimination, disability discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination. Lawyers for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 5:22-cv-09098, Hernandez v. ABM Industries, Inc. et al.

Business Services

December 24, 2022, 11:00 AM