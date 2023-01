Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McCranie, Sistrunk, Anzelmo, Hardy, McDaniel & Welch on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart and Brandon Dion to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Gaidry Law Group on behalf of Bobby Hernandez and Dawn Hernandez. The case is 2:23-cv-00210, Hernandez et al v. Walmart Inc. et al.