New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in California Central District Court alleging that the retailer failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Singleton Schreiber LLP and Watts Guerra on behalf of a California mother who claims that ingesting the defendant's store brand acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06098, Hernandez et al v. Walmart, Inc.