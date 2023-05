Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at King & Spalding on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Coca-Cola to California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Advanced Weight Loss Surgical Association, Minimally Invasive Surgical Association and Amanda Hernandez. The case is 2:23-cv-03889, Hernandez et al. v. Coca-Cola Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 20, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Advanced Weight Loss Surgical Association

Amanda Hernandez

Minimally Invasive Surgical Association

defendants

The Coca-Cola Company

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations